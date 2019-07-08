Presented by the Capitola Art & Cultural Commission

Esplanade Park, Capitola Village • Sundays, 11 am – 5 pm

Sponsored by the Capitola Art & Cultural Commission, the Sunday Art & Music at the Beach event takes place on six Sundays throughout the summer at Esplanade Park in Capitola Village.

Enjoy quality artwork from local artists and live music from 2–4 p.m. on the Esplanade Stage.

Free and open to the public.

For more information contact Leslie Fellows at 831-419 7485; leslieafellows@yahoo.com or the City of Capitola 831-475-7300

•••

www.cityofcapitola.org/acc/page/sunday-art-music-beach-2019

www.facebook.com/sundayartandmusicatthebeach

•••

2019 Concert Series Schedule

Live Music, 2-4 p.m., Esplanade Stage

Sponsored by: GreenWaste Recovery

July 14

Alex Lucero

(Soul, Funk, Smooth Grooves)

July 21

Samba Cruz

(Brazilian)

August 4

Acoustic Soul

(R&B/Smooth Jazz Trio)

August 11

Harpin & Clark

(Jazzy, Gypsy & Country Blues)