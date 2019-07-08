Presented by the Capitola Art & Cultural Commission
Esplanade Park, Capitola Village • Sundays, 11 am – 5 pm
Sponsored by the Capitola Art & Cultural Commission, the Sunday Art & Music at the Beach event takes place on six Sundays throughout the summer at Esplanade Park in Capitola Village.
Enjoy quality artwork from local artists and live music from 2–4 p.m. on the Esplanade Stage.
Free and open to the public.
For more information contact Leslie Fellows at 831-419 7485; leslieafellows@yahoo.com or the City of Capitola 831-475-7300
www.cityofcapitola.org/acc/page/sunday-art-music-beach-2019
www.facebook.com/sundayartandmusicatthebeach
2019 Concert Series Schedule
Live Music, 2-4 p.m., Esplanade Stage
Sponsored by: GreenWaste Recovery
July 14
Alex Lucero
(Soul, Funk, Smooth Grooves)
July 21
Samba Cruz
(Brazilian)
August 4
Acoustic Soul
(R&B/Smooth Jazz Trio)
August 11
Harpin & Clark
(Jazzy, Gypsy & Country Blues)