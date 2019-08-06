Sunday Art & Music at the Beach

Esplanade Park, Capitola Village

Aug 11: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Live music on the Esplanade Stage • 2 – 4 p.m.

Sponsored by the Capitola Art & Cultural Commission, the Sunday Art & Music at the Beach event takes place six Sundays throughout the summer at Esplanade Park in Capitola Village.

Enjoy quality artwork from local artists and live music on the Esplanade Stage. The final two bands this summer are Acoustic Soul on Aug. 4 and Harpin & Clark on Aug. 11.

2019 Concert Series Schedule

Live Music 2-4 p.m., Esplanade Stage

Sponsored by: GreenWaste Recovery

August 11 • Harpin & Clark (Jazzy, Gypsy & Country Blues)

Free and open to the public

For more info, contact Leslie Fellows at 831-419 7485 or via e-mail: leslieafellows@yahoo.com.

You can also contact the City of Capitola at 831-475-7300, https://www.cityofcapitola.org/acc/page/sunday-art-music-beach-2019, and https://www.facebook.com/sundayartandmusicatthebeach