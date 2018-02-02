Art Displays Featured at the Scotts Valley Public Library

The Friends of Scotts Valley Public Library (FSVPL) is resuming its Art in the Library Program with a show by Scotts Valley Artist, Mark Overgaard. The exhibit will open on Friday February 9 with an Artist’s reception featuring light refreshments on Saturday February 10, from 3–5 p.m. in the Fireside room at the Library.

Mark was born in Thailand of missionary parents and was well-traveled in his youth, with 13 distinct schools by eighth grade and a high school that moved across three sites in separate Southeast Asian countries during his time there, These days, his travel is partially fueled by over two million frequent flyer miles that he accumulated during his technology career.

After a long (and still going!) software and systems architecture technology career, Mark has increasingly immersed himself in photography since he acquired a low end DSLR camera to help document a reunion of his high school class in 2010. He has brought to photography the same intense (some would say “manic”) focus that he applies to his technology specialties and hopes to continue that engagement long into his retirement years.

Initially focusing on imagery opportunities on “left side” of the U.S. and near to his home in California, Mark has traveled more widely adding wildlife and people photography to his interests. Each new area has come with welcome technical and aesthetic challenges. He aims to create remarkable imagery of people, wildlife and landscapes and is delighted to share the results of his quest.