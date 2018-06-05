Arrest Made in Aptos Hammer Attack

15-year-old male juvenile, resident of Watsonville

Prepared By Sergeant Brian Cleveland

Friday morning (6/1/18) Sheriff’s Office Detectives made an arrest in the Aptos Hammer attack that occurred last Sunday morning in Aptos.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old as one of the attackers and arrested him around 10:30 AM in Watsonville. He was booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Detectives are continuing their investigation to identify suspects involved in this brutal attack. The victim who was taken to a trauma center is in stable condition and has a long road to recovery.

Sheriff Jim Hart said, “This assault was beyond stupid and these suspects are fortunate nobody is dead as a result of this attack. Our deputies are going to find every one of the suspects; they should turn themselves in now.”

The Sheriff’s Office is still asking anyone with information related to this case to contact Sergeant Baldwin at (831) 454-7635.

5/28/2018 at 1:41 AM 100 block of Monte Vista Drive, Aptos, CA • 245 (a) (1) PC Assault with a deadly weapon – 211 PC Robbery Felonies • CASE #: 18-04636