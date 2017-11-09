Aromas Holiday Art Festival

Like Santa’s Workshop, The Mood is Warm and Friendly

Exciting but cozy, artsy but practical, it’s snow time at the up-dated old Aromas Grange. The Aromas Hills Artisans are putting on their annual Holiday Art Festival Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring your friends and family over the river and through the woods to a place so special that Grandma will be glad to meet you there. Where handmade, hand grown, hand painted, and hand carved mix it up in one big room.

As the fireplace roars and folks take time out for a chili bean lunch or cookies and tea, Aromas Hills Artisans give free classes and demonstrations on how to make things – giving you Ideas and creations to take home. There will be classes on how to make collage cards and making things with fabric. There will be demonstrations on how to do needle felting, woodcarving and painting on pottery.

As you make your way around the grange you will be able to chat with, or buy items from painters, potters, woodcarvers, knitters, writers, photographers, jewelry makers and all sorts of talented makers. “Makers” is the key word here. Everything is handmade and juried into the show with over thirty artisans under one roof.

The beautifully renovated Aromas Grange at the corner of Rose and Blohm welcomes you.

Aromas is just a few miles north of Highway 101 using Highway 129 or head south on 129 from Watsonville and take the Rogee exit to the lovely hills of Aromas.