Aromas Hills Artisans Holiday Fair 2019

Aromas Hills Artisans are preparing for this year’s annual Art Festival held in the Aromas Grange Saturday and Sunday, November 16th and 17th. The organizers have developed a winning mixture of Christmas spirit and homemade everything, topped off with good food and music.

Imagine twenty-something arts and crafts booths, music by Jesse Martinez and free workshops taught by AHA members—all under one roof. When you’ve seen all there is to see, pull up a chair and relax with a bowl of soup or chili beans, dessert and a hot or cold drink.

Aromas is not your typical town and the artists who live there are exceptional. Every year the Aromas Hills Artisans come together with their creative artwork, paintings, carvings, pottery, jewelry, cards, glass, succulents, photographs, Ukrainian painted eggs, fabric arts and local authors with their new releases.

They fill the Aromas Community Grange with their wares, along with homemade soup, chili and baked goods. The beautifully renovated building adds even more charm to the warm and friendly atmosphere.

You will probably want to participate in one or more of the free classes taught by AHA members. Learn how to make something wonderful and then take it home with you. Meet the artists, ask questions and purchase items for your Christmas list — or buy something wonderful for yourself.

Raffle tickets may be purchased right up until the drawing Sunday, November 17, at 2:00 pm. Don’t miss out on a chance to win a beautiful piece of artwork! Proceeds from the raffle go to support the Aromas Hills Artisan’s Guild, which is a non-profit philanthropic organization that promotes art education through community art events and workshops.

The AHA organization also provides scholarships to members, enabling them to attend classes to further develop their artistic abilities.

Recently the AHAs instigated and coordinated the painting of the new Fish Mural — 75 lovely steelhead swimming across the bridge toward Aromas. So follow the fish across the bridge and enjoy this years wonderful Holiday Art Festival! They look forward to seeing you at the grange located at 400 Rose Ave. in Aromas.

•••

For more info: http://aromashillsartisans.com