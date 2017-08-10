Aromas Day: Sunday, August 27

On the last Sunday in August something very special takes over the small central coast village of Aromas. It’s the biggest day of the year, as all the streets are closed and the center of town becomes a walking mall filled with entertainment and activities for young and old alike.

The day begins with an old-fashioned pancake breakfast at the Aromas Grange Hall from 7 to 11 a.m. with eggs, pancakes, your choice of ham or sausage, and coffee and juice for just $6. There is free music all day on the Main Stage, and the main street is lined with vendor booths selling all manner of artful and crafty items.

Visit the food court for tasty treats, and your purchases will delight your taste buds while supporting local non-profits like the scouts, 4H, soccer club, and Anzar High School ASB. The Town Square Park is a lovely place to enjoy your lunch while browsing the beautiful artwork offered for sale by the renowned Aromas Hills Artisans in their “Art in the Park” booths.

The Main Stage opens at 9 a.m. with Aztec Dancers and a blessing by local Ohlone elders to start the day, followed by Jeff Hardy, the singing cowboy, the youthful sounds of local band Somerled, Mariachi Hermanos Muratalla, and then, after the big parade at 2 p.m., the rockin’ Mike Miller band takes the stage and plays until 4 p.m. to close out the day on a high note.

A short walk down the street takes you to the Kids’ Zone, and a second stage with free entertainment just for kids, featuring musical acts and Doug Hofkins, the Surfing Magician. There are pony rides and a petting zoo, too! Climb the rock wall, play games, and while kids play, moms and dads can check out the very cool classic car show.

As if all that were not enough, Aromas Day is also a BIG garage sale day throughout the town. Down the main street you’ll find Garage Sale Alley, with untold treasures just waiting for you to find them. But there’s more! All around town folks will have yard sales galore, so wear your walking shoes and bring the family. It’s a delightful Day in the Country.

Aromas Day is August 27: Admission is free; parking is by donation with a free wagon-ride shuttle from parking lot to town and back. Follow the signs to the parking lot.