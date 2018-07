Jason Hoppin, Communications Manager County of Santa Cruz

Supervisor Zach Friend and County Public Works Director Matt Machado have worked with the contractor to switch the ongoing utility work along Soquel Drive in Aptos Village to an overnight job.

Beginning Monday, July 23 through Friday, August 10, expect brief delays between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. at night. No more day work.

Thanks for your input and patience, and have a great weekend!