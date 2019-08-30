Aptos Times: September 1, 2019



Students Building Low-Cost Homes • Aptos Artist Wins Giant Dipper Contest • Aptos High Wins NorCal Public School of the Year, By Nate Smith, Prep2Prep Senior Contributor • Discover the Magic of Renaissance Faire: Step back in time to experience the English Renaissance like never before! • Red Cross Offers Back-to-School Safety Tips • Beginning Taiko for People with Parkinson’s Disease • 911 Memorial Stair Climb • Community Asked to Serve: Elderly & Disabled Transportation Advisory Committee Members Needed • Aptos Chamber Awards Honorees Announced • September County Festivals: 37th Annual Capitola Art & Wine Festival | Santa Cruz County Fair | Capitola Beach Festival • Radical Reels and Adventure Night: Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour • PVUSD Gains New Board Members: Assistant Principal for PV High and Science Coordinator Appointed • Make a difference for a child like Cassie: Court Appointed Special Advocates offers Daytime Training • K&D Landscaping Featured in National Magazine • Street Smarts Campaign Goes Countywide • Dr. Greene To Speak at Parkinson’s Group Meeting • County Board To Consider Fire Protection Service Changes • Friends of SCC Parks Hires New Exec. Dir.: Launches New Membership Program to Expand Swim Scholarships • September is National Preparedness Month • Bubble Lounge Boutique! • Clean Juice! • Start the School Year Off Right … and much more!