Aptos Times: October 15, 2019

Debate Stirs Around Second Story: Neighbors Question Location of Aptos Mental Health Facility; Supporters Stand Their Ground, By Tom Honig & Patrice Edwards • SCC Tech Trek STEM Winners 2019 • Aptos High Celebrates 50 Years • Aptos Community Halloween Parade: Thursday, Oct. 31 • Starts at 3 p.m. • CAL FIRE Increases Staffing for Extreme Fire Danger Conditions • Truth Act Forum: Nov. 12 • Fire Safe Council Presents Wildfire “Home Hardening Events” • Health Officials: Time to Get Your Flu Shots • Monarch Services Expresses Gratitude for Community Support at Reception • October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month • Working Locally to Address Predatory Lending • New Leaf Introduces Partner Fund Microloan Program • Walking to Renew the Sacred: Amah Mutsun tribe led five-mile pilgrimage from San Juan Bautista to threatened Ceremonial Land • Silver Circle Sizzles Again • Highway 1 Projects Public Meetings • Inspiring Students to Continue Education: Monday, Oct. 28, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., Watsonville High School • Feeling Good Therapy Center Offers Panel Discussions • Sarah’s Story: Garden of Hope’s Santa Cruz Fashion Show — Sunday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. • Noel Smith: A Celebration of Life • Aligning Our Why with Our How, By Ryan Colligan • Aptos High Drama Presents ‘Singing in the Rain’, By Sydney Ghiglione • Weddings on Halloween • City Honors Historic Chinatown: Santa Cruz to Name Pedestrian Bridge in Honor of Lost Neighborhoods • Capitola Village Halloween Parade! • Pink Patch Project Returns: Watsonville Police Department Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month • Red Cross Marks Loma Prieta 30 Year Anniversary by Urging Residents to Get Prepared • Fire Evacuation Procedures • Mountainfilm on Tour at the Rio • Reading at the Park: ‘Little Free Library’ Installed at Pinto Lake County Park • Cabrillo Awarded $3M Title V Grant: Five-Year Commitment to Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Fund • Earthquake!: Comparing 1989 with 1906, By Kevin Newhouse • Last Chance! Open Studios 2019: All County October 19-20 • Great Start for Aptos Girls Tennis Team • Aptos High School Scoreboard … and much more!