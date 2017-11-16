Aptos Times: November 15, 2017



Volunteer to Change a Child’s Life by Edita McQuary • Local Traffic Safety Education Grant Funding • A Perfect Holiday Gift – Nutcracker Suite at the Henry Mello Center in Watsonville • Go Green for the Holidays • Come to EMBRACING the DANCE – Santa Cruz Symphony • Santa Cruz Symphony League Home Tour • Quinn Youngs – Aptos High School Student of the Year • ‘Drive for Schools’ Sets New Fundraising Record for Santa Cruz County Schools • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Cruz County • Help Global Christmas Project Reach Children In Need • Second Harvest Luncheon – Annual Holiday Food & Fund Drive Kickoff • A Tribute to Johnny Cash – Benefit Concert for LEO’s Haven Dec. 1 • Aptos La Selva Fire District News – Fire Chief Recruitment Underway • Red Hot Winners at Boardwalk Chili Cook-Off • CYT Presents A Christmas Carol • Finalists for Cabrillo College President • La Selva Beach Holiday Fair November 18 • Boardwalk Ice Festivities Get Underway • The Homeless Garden Project Holiday Store • Hodder Wins Witmer Memorial Scholarship • Family Service Agency Celebrates 60th Anniversary • Giving the Gift of a Home • ‘Irish Christmas In America’ Returns To Santa Cruz • Graduates, Focus Agriculture Class XXVIII • Shelf to Shore Program: Santa Cruz Public Libraries / Monterey Bay Aquarium • Help Fuel the Holidays • Holiday Classic Comes to Scotts Valley High School • Internet of Things (IoT) Devices • Holiday Giving by John Fuchs • Aptos High School Scoreboard … and much more!