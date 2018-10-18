Aptos Times: Mid-October, 2018



Aptos High Presents The Addams Family, By Grace Romeu, Sr. Aptos High Theatre Arts Dept. and Noel Smith • Honoring Legendary Producer’s Life and Work • 2017 Crop Values Declined Slightly • Agri–Culture annual Farm Progressive Dinner • BRYAN – October’s Child of the Month • Create A Can Structure • Family Service agency Picnic • Free Water Harvest Festival & Costume Contest • Multi–Agency Firefighter/Paramedic Recruitment • October Fundraiser for UCSF Cancer Center • Pianist Peter Serkin to play in Santa Cruz • 10 New State Laws That Could Affect You • Local Schools NSF Grant of approx. $1M • County First to receive Gold Beacon Award! • Griggs’ New Book Covers Local Natural Disasters • Health trust Solicits Grant Proposals For 2018-2019 • Pen And Marker Recycling Program • Tire Amnesty Days Return To Local Landfills • FishWise Marks 15th Anniversary • Dientes’ Outreach Expands to 25 Schools • Fifth Annual Kidrageous 5K Golden Gallop • Pinto Lake Pump Track Ribbon Cutting • New Soquel Water Harvest Festival • Monday, Oct. 22: Last Day To Register To Vote • Local Dancers Win National and World Championships • Helping Seniors Find a New Balance • County Drug and Sharps Program Goes Statewide • CASA Welcomes New Executive Director • Santa Cruz SPCA appoints New Executive Director • ‘Drive for Schools’ Now Underway • New Businesses at Rancho Del Mar • Aptos High School Scoreboard … and much more!