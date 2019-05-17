Aptos Times: May 15, 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Hazelwood Park Project Is Done • Beatles Forever • May is Nat’l Bicycle Safety Month: Santa Cruz Police Department Urges Drivers and Bicyclists to ‘Share the Road’ • County’s First 2-Year Budget Proposal: Operational Plan Also Released, Includes 172 Objectives • Santa Cruz County Releases 2020 Census Count Online • Ageless Art Project • Mother’s Day Baby 2019 • County to Host First Career Fair • Senior Housing Forum • Art of Santa Cruz • Saturday Passport Hours • Ice Cream Social/Story Hour • We’re Still Here: I-You Venture’s Friendly Visitor Program • Recreational Ocean Salmon Seasons Opening in May • USFWS Grants $1M for Slough Restoration: Second Phase Will Effect an Additional 63 Acres of Coastal Habitat • PVWMA Declares May Water Awareness Month • Annual Golf Tourney Supports Grieving Kids: Nineteenth Fairways for Kids Fundraiser at Seascape Golf Club A Success • Santa Cruz Supports Affordable Housing Bill: Senate Bill 5 Would Provide Sustainable, Ongoing Funding for Constructing Needed Homes • May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month: Drivers are Encouraged to ‘Share the Road’ • Fighting Youth Violence for Four Years • Beach Flats Clinic Crosses Milestone: Dientes Passes 2,500 Visits; Meets the High Demand for Dental Care • Lead-Free Hunting Takes Effect Statewide July 1 • New Leaf Celebrates Health and Bicycles With Summer Events • ‘Wine Wander’ Through Aptos Village: Santa Cruz Wineries Host Fundraiser for Aptos Elementaries • PVUSD Announces New Adminstrators • American Red Cross of the Central Coast Celebrates Volunteers • Santa Cruz Shakespeare is Back!: Summer Festival Tickets On Sale Now for the 2019 Season • Public Health Departments Urge Vaccination Before International Travel • Summer Camp Helps Battle ‘Nature Deficit Disorder’ • PV High Star Earn’s School’s First Basketball Scholarship • Aptos High School Scoreboard • Aptos Village Square: 7960-70 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003 … and much more!