Aptos Times: May 15, 2017



Celebrating ‘Our’ Babies • The Last Show – Ikemoto’s Work On Display One Last Time • PVA May Membership Drive • Public Support for Aptos/La Selva Firefighters – Community’s Message to ALSFD Governing Board was Clear by Noel Smith • Felton Library Friends Online Auction • Caltrans 27th Annual Workers Memorial Remembered • Santa Cruz METRO Welcomes Assemblymember Anna Caballero! • “Fly Me to the Fair” • Valley Churches United Garden Tour • Honoring Tom Gilbertson: Four Decades of Fighting Crime by Gail Penniman • Down To Earth Women Luncheon • May 4 RTC Meeting Highlights • All You Gotta Do Is SING! • County Students Win Awards at State Science Fair • Central Coast Girl Scouts 2017-18 Board • QuakeGradeTM Helps California Earthquake Authority Evaluate Homes • Animal Film Festival comes to Santa Cruz • Santa Cruz County 2017 Outdoor Events • Repair Work Underway On Valencia Road Near Trout Gulch by Jason Hoppin • Shelley Phillips – Santa Cruz County 2017 Artist of the Year • Team G Donates Over $89k To Childhood Cancer Research • Cruzio Internet Director Chris Frost Named President of CISPA • Nineteen-year-old Aptos High grad Arrested by FBI • The Science Of Mourning: What Happens When Grief Doesn’t Go Away? • Successful 14th Annual Diabetes Health Fair • Visions of Transit on the Rail Corridor; Presentations on Light Rail and Bus Transit • Regarding Chief Jones & Vote of No Confidence • NorCal State High School Mountain Bike Championships • Aptos High School Scoreboard • Meltzer Wins CCS Title in Playoff • Ready, Set Camp! When is Your Child Ready for Camp? • Aptos Landscape Supply by Edita McQuary • Juicy Sweet – Bringing Organic Goodness to Aptos … and much more!