Aptos Times: May 1, 2019

From Tragedy to Advocacy, By Kona Gleitman • Young Local Inventors Win State Competition • Cabrillo Launches ‘Landed’: First College in California to Launch Program; Already Helping K-12 School Employees in County Buy Homes • The Santa Cruz Baroque Festival Presents: Bach’s Coffeehouse • Movable Murals: Celebrating Watsonville’s Culture & History • DataShare Santa Cruz County is Live!: An Accessible, Comprehensive and Reliable Resource for Data at Your Fingertips • Sixteenth Annual ‘Day on the Farm’; Presented by the Ag History Project • Stash Your Food and Trash: California Black Bears are Waking Up and Back in Action • Unmet Paratransit & Transit Needs • Downtown Streets Team Member Wins Statewide Photo Contest • Call for Artists!: Scotts Valley Art Wine & Beer Festival’s 20th Anniversary Show! • Dominican Receives National Award for Environmental Excellence • Lunafest: Films By, For, and About Women • Friends of the Rail & Trail Announce New Board Chair • SPCA New Animal Shelter • Spring Half-Price Cat Adoption Special • Concussions in High School: Dignity Health and the CIF Partner on Education Program for Student Athletes • Mother’s Day Run/Walk for Shelter 2019! • What are you doing for Mother’s Day this year? • One Dozen Years of the ‘Down to Earth Women’ Annual Luncheon • The Science Behind Our Local Water • Take Charge of Your Sexual Health: Get Tested for STDs • Eco-Event: Discussion and Displays About Helping the Environment • CCOF Earns Integrity Award • Rotary Hosts Kentucky Derby-Themed Fundraiser: Proceeds of Annual Event to be Donated to Area Nonprofit Organizations • Celebrating 100 Years of the Cement Ship (Part 3), By Kevin Newhouse • Camp Is For Everyone • Aptos High School Scoreboard … and much more!