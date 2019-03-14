Aptos Times: March 15, 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Aces Win Winter Blast Tournament • Second Harvest Food Bank Honors ‘Hunger Fighters’: 2019 Hunger Fighters of the Year: Debra Kennedy and Dick Peixoto • Branciforte Middle School Joins Cabrillo Advancement Program • Fire Prevention Bureau to Relocate to Aptos La Selva Fire Station • Dignity Health Expands Pediatric Services • Celebrating Artichokes for 60 Years: Castroville’s Annual Artichoke Food & Wine Festival Returns in June • Bill to Expand Program to Improve Veterans’ Access to Child Healthcare Passes • Agape Dance Performance Raises Money For Cancer • Free CPR Class • I-You Venture’s Friendly Visitor Program • Call To Artists: Public Art Project at La Selva Beach Library • National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon • Protecting Mobile Home Owners • No Stamp, No Problem: All Vote-by-Mail Ballots Now Come with Prepaid Postage Return Envelopes • HBO, Red Cross Partner to Raise Awareness: Organization Suffering From Severe Shortage of Type O Blood • Diversifying Cybersecurity: California Joins Partnership Encouraging Young Women to Explore Tech Careers • Clam Chowder Cook-Off Successful Again: Annual Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Event Benefits Parks & Recreation • Compassionate Volunteers Needed: Hospice of Santa Cruz County hosts Informational Gatherings • Storefront Beautification Program • Celebrating 100 Years of the Cement Ship: Part 1, By Kevin Newhouse • Student Safety Exiting Busses, Cassidy Levesque & Caitlin Ryan, Rio Del Mar Elementary • Aptos High School Sports Updates • Cabrillo College Athletics Update • Aptos High School Scoreboard … and much more!