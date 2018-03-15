Aptos Times: March 15, 2018



Happy Birthday Watsonville! • Mueller Scholarships Given to Local Students – Santa Cruz Symphony Applications Due by April 1 • Aptos Choir Presents ‘Celebrate In Song’ by Quinn Youngs • Draft Parks Plan Available For Review • Meet The Author – Wednesday, April 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. • HopeTHRIFT Opens New Super Center in Watsonville • Memorial on Freedom Blvd Cleaned Up • ATV stolen from Aptos Little League • Our Community Reads is a Success! • Sheriff’s Office Mobile Substation • Soquel Creek Water District • WCB Environmental Improvement & Acquisition Project Funding • 35th Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake – The T Sisters Perform at Benefit Concert for Aromas Grange • News from Watsonville Wetlands Watch • A Diamond in The Rough – Monterey Bay Horsemanship & Therapeutic Center • Cabrillo Grad Designs 2020 Olympic Mascot • Learning Center to Open at SCWD Office • CHP to host Tip-A-Cop for Special Olympics • Museum of Curious Perceptions • Santa Cruz Bonsai Kai 30th Annual Exhibit • RTC Supports SB1 Transportation Revenues • County Surpasses $20 Million in Road Repairs • Bay Fed Raises $12,001 for LEO’s Haven • Free University of California Master Gardener Classes in March • Homeless Advocate Lois Varner Honored • Win a Staycation in the 2018 ‘Let’s Cruz’ Sweepstakes • ASSE Student Exchange Program • Joe Barsi, New CEO of California Giant Berry Farms • New Medicare Cards are Coming! • Chronic Care Management: Conditions More Common in Hispanics • Ten South Bay Teen Vocalists to Compete for $2,500 Prize • Aptos High School Scoreboard … and much more!