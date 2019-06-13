Aptos Times: June 15, 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Local Fire Captain to Retire: Aptos-La Selva’s Leader Served the Community for Four Decades, By Ryan Peters, Aptos-La Selva Fire Protection District • Welcome to Seacliff: New Mural Greets Visitors Heading For The Beach Town, By Lori Landino • Cabrillo Stage Presents: Beehive, The 60s Musical • Dominican Renovation and Expansion Project: Bringing the Future of Health Care to Santa Cruz County • Laura Schmidt to Serve as Santa Cruz’s Interim Assistant City Manager • Enforcement Fireworks Laws • Scholarships for AHS Students • Lavender Wands • New displays at Quail Hollow Ranch Visitor Center • Capitola Plein Air Calls For Artists! • When School Is Out, Summer Meals Are In! • Santa Cruz Connect Turns 10: Hundreds of Homeless Guided to Resources and Services • New Welcome Sign in Aptos Village • Santa Cruz County Probation Service Center is now Open • County to Demonstrate New Voting System • AHS Class of 2019 • MVCS Class of 2019 • We Pay to Spay Huskies!: Free Spay/Neuter & Microchip for Husky and Husky Mix Dogs • Young LEO Club Members Host Community Clean Up at Platforms Beach • Oasis Honors Distinguished Students • Locals Help To Install: City’s First Storm Drain Murals • Santa Cruz Offers Free Summer Tours of Recycling Center • Cabrillo Lions Honor Veterans • Seasonal Fire Restrictions Initiated • AAUW Scholarships • Santa Cruz Public Libraries Summer Events: Family & Children • Rare Beaked Whale Stranded at Scotts Creek Beach • First Time at Camp: Talking with Your Child, By Bob Ditter, L.C.S.W. … and much more!