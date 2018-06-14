Aptos Times: June 15, 2018



Ow Family Continues Tradition • Bargetto Winery Releases 2014 La Vita • Cesar Chavez Middle School to See Major Modernization Projects This Summer • Age Well, Drive Smart • I–You Venture’s Ageless Art Project • County’s Proposed Six–Year Strategic Plan Released • Father’s Day at Seymour Center • Kingsmen 12th Annual Hot Rods On the Green • Loch Lomond Family Open House • Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau’s 101st Annual Meeting/Dinner • Watsonville 5th Grader Wins Award • ‘Saving Democracy’ – National Perspectives Discussed from the Left and Right in Aptos, Submitted by Spencer Critchley • The Buzz about Bees: Introduction to Beekeeping • Bookshop Santa Cruz 2018 Short Story Contest Winners • 2018 4th of July Festivities! • Dustin Leonard to direct RENT, by Mindy Pedlar • Dominican Earns National Award for Environmental Excellence • PVUSD Reading Challenges a Success! • CASA Offering Special Daytime Training • Sculpture Is: In the Garden 2018 • Latest Info From SCC Friends of Rail/Trail • ‘Libro Castro’ Benefit – Fundraiser Celebrates Launch of Updated Castro Adobe Book • Coughing That Won’t Quit? Think Pertussis (Whooping Cough) • Our Community Reads: Planning For 2019 • Voters Approve Proposition 69: Dedicated Revenues for Transportation • Conflict Resolution Center Hires New Director • SCC Amateur Radio Operators Communications Drill • Sixth Annual Pleasure Point Street Fair – Benefit for Live Oak Education Foundation • Annual Auction Raises $176K To Benefit American Red Cross • SCCB’s Fifth Consecutive Year in Top 200 • Harvey West Park Swimming Pool is Open • Cannery Row Launches Contest to Celebrate 60th Anniversary • First Time at Camp: Talking with Your Child, by Bob Ditter, L.C.S.W. • New Aptos High Girls Volleyball Coach • 2018 Aptos Little League All Stars • Railbank! … and much more!