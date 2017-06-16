Aptos Times: June 15, 2017



Bringing Addams Family To Life • Pure Water Soquel Q&A • Recycling Green Waste for Santa Cruz County by Noel Smith • Age Well, Drive Smart • CASA Welcomes Three New Board Members • Free CPR Class Tuesday, July 18 • Predator or Prey: What’s for Dinner? • Sons of Italy 2017 Scholarships • Vacation Watch • The Santa Cruz Symphony Presents Pianist Yuja Wang • Committee Members Needed For Mid–County Groundwater Agency • Local Robotics Team to Compete in International Competition by Katherine Walton and Amelia Lovell • PVA Members’ Exhibit 2017: Color! • Soquel Demonstration State Forest Reopened • Update on Valencia Road by Zach Friend • Aptos High Graduate Serena Calcagno Receives Fulbright Award • World’s Biggest Garage Sale Successful Again • Save Our Shores Helps Local Beaches Recover From Memorial Day Weekend • Our Yosemite Adventure – International Students, Inc. by Peggy Pollard • ‘Popup Picnics In The Park’ at Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park • Summer Safety – Keep You and Your Family Safe and Healthy • National Healthy Homes Month • New Medicare Cards Offer Greater Protection For More Than 57.7 Million Americans • Salmonella Infections Linked to Live Poultry • BLM Central Coast Field Office Announces Fire Restrictions • Free Fishing Days: No CDFW License Needed on July 1 and Sept. 2 • Future Leadership and Job Training Institute • Increase in Number of Cases of Hepatitis A in County • Small–Space Gardens For Homegrown Flavors • Upgrade Your Summer Grilling Game • Jack O’Neill, March 27, 1923 ~ June 2, 2017 • Aptos Track Wraps Up Another Great Year! Contributed by Maya Woods • The Great News About Homesickness by Christopher A. Thurber … and much more!