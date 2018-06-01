Aptos Times: June 1, 2018



Aptos High Graduate Honorees by Noel Smith, submitted by Ben Slyder • Cabrillo Graduates 1,196 Students • Cabrillo Stage Sings Broadway! • MVCS 2018 Valedictorian and Salutatorian, submitted by Dave Johnson • Beyond BIG: PWR! Exercises for PD • Pajaro Valley Arts Members’ Exhibit: What Nourishes Us • Security Alert: Spike in Stolen Checks • Teenage Boys in Aptos Viciously Attacked • Register for Aptos 4th of July Parade • Movie Music Of John Williams – Santa Cruz Symphony Pops • Fairways for Kids Golf Tournament Supports Grieving Children • 2018 Congressional Art Competition Winners • O’Neill Sea Odyssey To Celebrate Milestone • Explore the Final Frontier • Local Rescuers Honored by County EMS • ‘The Book of Why’ Brings Causation Back into Science • Diversity of Natural World • Three-Month Series To Feature Special Exhibits By Local Artists • Aptos Pastor visits Christians in China, by Edita McQuary • Santa Cruz CHP Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Results • CalFresh Forum 2018, by Caroline Slivkoff • Small Business Development Center Workshops in June • Boardwalk Announces Summer Schedule – Thirty Years of Free Friday Night Bands on the Beach • Redwood Mountain Faire at Roaring Camp in Felton • Santa Cruz County Educators of the Year • To Give and to Trust: How to Avoid Being Scammed, by Ann Thiermann • Rail Trail • Aptos High Alum Playing International Beach Soccer, submitted by Melissa and Kip Scott • Aptos Post Office Jumps Alum Goes Pro, submitted by Stephany Marks • Aptos High School Scoreboard • Keeping Camp Costs Budget Friendly – American Camp Association. • James Carl Aschbacher October 9, 1951 ~ April 25, 2018 • Rio Del Mar Dental, by Sandy Ferreto … and much more!