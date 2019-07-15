Aptos Times: July 15, 2019



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



AHS Robotics Team Wins International Title • Into The Woods: Cabrillo Stage Brings Tony-Winning Play To Life, By Mindy Pedlar • Coast-Tel Merger into Bay Fed Complete • Books & Brews: La Selva Beach Summer Fair on July 27 • Declaration of Candidacy for Nov. Elections • New Leaf Community Markets helps United Way of Santa Cruz County “Stuff the Bus” • Nominations for Man, Woman or Business of the Year 2019 • Caltrans District 5 Awards Scholarship To Local Student • Ageless Art Project • CASA of Santa Cruz House Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary • US Conference of Mayors New Resolution: Supports Cities Rights to Protect Taxpayers from Climate Change Costs • Aptos’ Fourth of July Parade: The “World’s Shortest Parade” Winners! • Summer Stroll in Seacliff • Plastics Survey Available Online • CDG Recognizes County’s Digital Practices: Santa Cruz Earns Third Award in Last Four Years • Free Q&A Session On Homeowners Insurance • Sustain Farm Supper: Hosted by Homeless Garden Project Featuring Keynote Speaker Jonathan Franzen • What’s Happening at Dominican Hospital: Events and News About Local Dignity Health Associate • County Mobile App Has a New Name: ‘Citizen Connect’ is now called ‘My Santa Cruz County’ • Making The Move To College A Smooth One • Take Your Workout Outdoors for a Fresh Boost • Annual Pot Luck Picnic: Soquel Pioneer and Historical Association’s 81st Celebration • Highway 1 Guardrail Work Continues in Monterey • RTC Participation Plan 2019 Open For Public Comment • Capitola Plein Air Calls For Artists! • Protect Your Kids from the Dreaded ‘Summer Slide’: Start Planning Now as Educator Offers Tips to Prevent Learning Loss, Weight Gain • Smart Ideas to Refresh Your Deck • Smart Home Upgrades That Will Pay Off Later • How To Prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs • Out-of-Pocket Medication Costs: Questions To Ask Your Healthcare Provider About • Feeling overwhelmed?: Tips to Make Time In Your Life for Self-Care … and much more!