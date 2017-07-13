Aptos Times: July 15, 2017



Beauty and the Beast at Cabrillo Stage by Mindy Pedlar • SqCWD Open House July 20 • Ow Family Continues Scholarship Tradition • Famous Santa Cruz Astronomer has Died • Team Coco Donates $26,000 to Local Non-Profits • LEO’s Haven at Chanticleer Park’s Oodle Swing • Fairgrounds Foundation Announces New Board Member • Fixing the Commute • Hate Crimes in California • UC Master Gardeners Accepting Training Class Applications • Marty Butler: Bay Federal Credit Union Service Desk & Virtualization Manager • Sunday Art & Music At The Beach – Esplanade Park, Capitola Village • Capitola Mall Third Friday Art Walk by Elaine Kennedy • County Quarterly by Jason Hoppin, Communications Manager • MVCS Brings In New Head Football Coach • ‘Cheers to 50 Years’ Volunteer Center Birthday Bash July 29 • ‘World’s Shortest Parade’ Recognized by John Hibble & Noel Smith • Critical Red Cross Blood Shortage • First Friday Art Tour: Lost Childhoods Exhibition Opening • County Moves Forward With Solar Initiative • Salud Expands OBGYN Team at WCH • News from Watsonville Wetlands Watch • Caltrans Reminds Motorists to Secure Loads Before Traveling • August 4 Showcases Veterans Memorial Building • Santa Cruz County Bank’s Quarterly Report • Santa Cruz Launches User–Friendly Website • How Medicare Works With Other Insurance by Greg Dill • Health Condition Self Management Program For Diabetes, Heart Disease, Asthma, and High Cholesterol • Simple Upgrades And Habit Changes To Help You Improve Your Water Savings • Talk the Line – Preparing for Life Outside by Edita McQuary • Cabrillo College Selected To Participate in California Guided Pathways Initiative • Camps Help Foster Children’s Self-Reliance by Marla Coleman • Women in Leadership • Pajaro Valley Chamber News by Shaz Roth … and much more!