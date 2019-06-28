Aptos Times: July 1, 2019



Remembering Our Friend, By Marsha Strong-Smith • Fourth of July Safety Tips: Follow these Red Cross Steps for a Safe Holiday Weekend • Local Divas bring the music of the 60s to Glorious Life, By Mindy Pedlar • Books & Brews La Selva Beach Summer Fair • Law Enforcement Torch Run • New Leaf Community Markets Announces Envirotoken Beneficiaries • Santa Cruz County Probation Officers At Risk • Cabrillo College Wins NASA Swarmathon: Edges Out 23 Other Colleges and Universities in Competition’s Fourth and Final Year • Public Access to Cotoni-Coast Dairies • Hold Fossil Fuel Companies Accountable: California Poll Shows Public Supports Making Businesses Help With Climate Change Issues • Red Cross Honors County Emergency Workers • Getting Ready For An Outbreak: Medical-Health Responders Train for Prevention and Response to Wide-spread Disease • Hospice Receives Grant to Implement Telehealth Program • Oak Moths Making Their Move: Numerous Sightings in Santa Cruz County Means Caterpillars Coming in August, By Don Cox, Master Arborist • Summer Solstice Cat Adoption Special • Increasing West Nile Virus Activity: Californians Urged to Protect Against Mosquito Bites • Bay Fed Employees Bowl for BBBS: Credit Union Raises $11,285 for Santa Cruz’s Big Brothers Big Sisters • Cowell’s Beach Improvement Continues: Sees Reduction in Bacteria Counts Despite Listing by Heal The Bay • Seacliff State Beach Cleanup — Thursday, July 18 • 9-11 a.m. • Downtown Santa Cruz Library to host July Poetry Workshop Series • Fire at The Hideout: Historic Building Burns Closing Popular Restaurant, By Kevin Newhouse • Welcome To the 58th World’s Shortest Parade!, By Steve Allen, President, Aptos Chamber of Commerce • World’s Shortest Parade Schedule of Events • Parade GM: Fire Captain Greg Hansen • Being Away from Home Builds Self-Esteem, Independence … and much more!