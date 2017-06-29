Aptos Times: July 1, 2017



56 Years of The World’s Shortest Parade by Kevin Newhouse • Aptos July 4th Schedule of Events • Addams Family meets… Almost Normal! by Noel Smith • Eiskamp Named 2017 ‘Farmer of the Year’ • 2017 Summer Reading Program – Aptos • Aptos Community Awards Nominations • Casserly Road Bridge Replacement • Jeannie Witmer Memorial Scholarship Applications Available • Age Well, Drive Smart • Awesome Animals: Four Footed Friends • Free CPR Class Tuesday, July 18 • Watsonville Chevrolet’s Custom Car • Title I Federal Funding Announced for Santa Cruz County • Wharf to Wharf 2017 • New County Administrative Officer Chosen • Grand Marshal — Leonardo Santana • Call To Artists; Public Art Project – Felton Library • Lions Charter New Veterans Club • Soroptimist Int’l of Watsonville – 12 PVUSD High School Students Receive Scholarships • Customer Service Open at Watsonville Transit • SqCWD Receives Transparency Awards • $502k Research Grant for UCSC • Scotts Valley Art Wine & Beer Festival Kick-Off Party • Soquel–San Jose Road Reopened! • Local’s Book Signing in San Juan Bautista • Cowell Beach Sees Improvement on Water Quality Report • How Big Basin’s Nature Museum Will Inspire Environmental Stewards • July 2017 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar • Bay Fed Donates $22K to Miracle Network • Processing Green Waste Contract by Jason Hoppin • Local Qualifies for International Competition • Summer Camp Solutions For Parents and Kids by Ferian Riase … and much more!