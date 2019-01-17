Aptos Times: January 15, 2019

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Seascape Golf Now Locally Owned: Aptos’ SAR Enterprises and The Holcomb Corporation Buy Club • Food Available for Gov’t. Workers Impacted by Shutdown: Federal employees welcome at the food bank’s distribution sites throughout the county • Friends of the Aptos Library Events: January – February • Cabrillo Youth Strings Music Program Begins Spring Semester • Free Disaster Training Classes at Cabrillo College • First Baby Born in 2019 • RotaCare Free Medical Clinics • Santa Cruz Civil Grand Jury Volunteers • California Retired Teachers Association Luncheon • Age Well, Drive Smart: Senior Driver Safety Program • Take Always: Art To Go!: Pajaro Valley Arts Opening Reception • Join Neighbors in Service for MLK Day • My Life is Bigger Than Parkinson’s: Educational Symposium Teaches People about the Disease • 2019 Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest: The Annual Times Competition for Santa Cruz County Residents • Congressman Panetta Announces January Mobile Office Hours • Dominican Re-Certified as Chest Pain Center: Hospital underwent rigorous on-site review by The Joint Commission • Health Services Agency Funded for Impaired Driving and Traffic Safety Training • Habitat ReStore SC Celebrates Grand Reopening • Aptos High Dance Showcase • Free Six Week Series by HEALTH Trust • Building Upon a Legacy: Martinelli’s Looks Toward the Future • ‘Legally Speaking’ Comes to County Libraries: New Monthly Series Sheds Light on Life Events Through the Laws’ Point of View • Six Steps to Safer Winter Driving • County Staff Train for Hazard Emergencies • Vets 4 Vets Receives Local Grants • Aptos Student Wins Peace Poster Contest • Monterey Bay Rose Society Presents Free Rose Pruning Classes • Hello Times Publishing • Capitola Veterinary Hospital, By Jessica Johnson … and much more!