Aptos Times: February 15, 2019

Landmark Targeted For Housing: Three Aptos Buildings Among Those Suggested For PRH, By Lori Landino • TPG’s 19th Annual Poetry Winners • Tootsie Roll Drive Benefits Hope Services • First CASA Training of 2019 Begins • CDFW Magnifies Efforts to Recruit Hunters and Anglers • County Launches Focused Intervention Team • Scholarships Available for Farm Discovery Summer Camps • Free Horticulture Classes: Sponsored UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties • Friends of The Library Events: February • Jimmie Cox Scholarship Applications Being Accepted Now • 2019 Orchid Show & Sale • Unclaimed Property Available Online • Annual Quilt Show and Auction: Presented by the Pajaro Valley Quilt Association • EIR on Rail Trail Available For Review • Annual ‘Give Kids A Smile Day’: Dientes Helps 48 Children Receive Free Dental Care • Over 4 million Meals Donated • Call To Artists: Public Art Project at La Selva Beach Library • SqCWD Breaks Ground on Pilot Well to Resist Seawater Intrusion • Omega Nu’s Annual Ducky Derby • Pinto Lake Water Improving After Years of Algae Blooms • Staying Safe When Dealing With Power Lines In Stormy Weather • Free Sandbags For Aptos Residents • World Wetlands Day Celebration 2019 • CCS Winter Sports Coaches Honored • Dominican Recognized For Being Baby Friendly • Community Leaders Selected for 30th Focus Agriculture Class • Golf Pro Phil Mickelson Wins at Pebble Beach, By Jon Chown • Save Our Shores Announces New Sanctuary Stewards • Simple Ways to be Heart Smart: Recipes Chock-Full of Heart-Healthy Pecans … and much more!