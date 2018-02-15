Aptos Times: February 15, 2018



Give Kids A Smile Day – Dientes Helps 38 Children Receive Free Dental Care • Meet The Author – Alesa Lightbourne at Porter Memorial Library • Santa Cruz Symphony News BFCU Names 2017 Employee Award Winners • Free Citizenship Workshop at the Santa Cruz Downtown Library • New Members on PVCCA Board of Directors • Civil War Author to Speak at La Selva Beach Library • 70 Local Business Owners Recognized as Responsible Alcohol Merchant • Art of Communication Festival – Saturday, February 24 • Exploring the San Lorenzo River • SC Warriors Military Appreciation Night February 28 • Local Students Deliver “Kindness Cards” • Bad News: Valencia Road Opening Delayed Good News: Trout Gulch/Soquel Light Ready Feb 14 • What’s New at Janus DUI? • CYT Santa Cruz Presents – Alice in Wonderland… Jr. • Restoration of Tidal Marshes – Pajaro River Sediment Used to Rebuild Lost Elkhorn Slough Salt Marsh Habitat • Showtime Pizza Returns! • The Great Chili Cook-Off – A Benefit to the Needs of Mid-County Homeless • County Groundwater Agencies Receive $4 Million in Grants • 2018 World Wetlands Day Was a Huge Success • National Agriculture Day Spring Luncheon • California State Parks Awards • First Thursday Art Walk Inside Capitola Mall • Search Underway to Find Former USS Intrepid Crew Members, Memorabilia • GSP Advisory Committee Meeting • Transportation Justice Conference at Cabrillo College Horticulture Building • Swedish Virtuoso Trio Comes To Santa Cruz • Don’t Overpay Your Taxes • The Power of Pets – Health Benefits of Human-Animal Interactions • Ribbon-cutting at Biodiesel Plant • Proposals Sought for Programs to Address Youth Homelessness • Aptos High School Scoreboard • Lisa Lorraine Stormoen of Aptos • Greg Schmitt: 54 Years in Aptos • Robert Lee Stotts … and much more!