Aptos Times: February 1, 2019

Aptos RB Named Player of the Year, By Lori Landino • Love is in the Air: Bay Shore Lyric Opera Presents a Valentine’s Benefit Concert • 2019 Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest: The Annual Times Competition for Santa Cruz County Residents • Caltrans News Flash Highlights its Use of Social Media • Lisa Jensen: Porter Memorial Library Meet The Author Series • Emergency Response Family Training • Erin Collins takes over as New Fire Marshal • Sustainable Oceans: Coral Reef Management in the Western Pacific: A Friends of the Aptos Library Free Event • Santa Cruz Civil Grand Jury Volunteers • SCC Women’s Commission Looking for 2019 Trailblazers Awards Nominations • Funding Opportunity to Address Countywide Homelessness • Academic Progress in the PVUSD • Online Tool to Improve Response to Community Service Requests • Rotary Int’l Annual Youth Speech Contest • Valentine’s Day Weddings at the County Clerk Office • Banning Cash Bail: Controversial Law Goes to Voters in November 2020 Election • Santa Cruz Announces Appointment of New Fire Chief • “Dude, Where’s My Cat?”: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter Offering Free & Discounted Feline Services • Sip For Harvest 2019 • Rafael Castro: First Private Landowner in Aptos, By Kevin Newhouse • Pregnant Mare Rescue, By Erin Kelly-Allshouse … and much more!