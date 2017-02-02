Aptos Times: February 1, 2017



Casualties of January Storms by Noel Smith • CASA: Make a Difference For a Child In Foster Care • Valencia Road Closes Between Trout Gulch and Aptos School Roads • Pajaro Valley Chamber Annual Awards • The 21–Day Kindness Challenge – Hall District Elementary Is Making A Difference • Soquel Creek Water District Pledges to be a Green Business • World Wetlands Day Celebration in Watsonville by Kathy Fieberling • Take Aways: Art To Go! – Exhibit February 8 – March 19 • SCCFB Celebrating its 100th Anniversary • FSCCoP Welcomes Two New Directors • Capitola Soroptimists Membership Mixer January 31 • Hospice Volunteer Visitors • PVQA’s 39th Annual Quilt Show – 2017 • Innovative New Safety Measures for Cyclists on State Highways • UC Master Gardeners Host Free Monthly Gardening Classes • Volunteers Needed – I-You Venture’s Friendly Visitor Program For Residents in Care Facilities • Local students deliver ‘Smiles’ to Dominican Hospital patients • Natural Bridges Migration Festival • Caroline’s Thrift Shop Gifts $275,000 to Local Nonprofits • 2017 Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest by Noel Smith • SCCHC Awarded Grant by Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center • Aptos High School Scoreboard • Rio Del Mar Dental by Noel Smith – “All that is good begins with a SMILE” • Pasatiempo’s MacKenzie Bar & Grill by Edita McQuary • Steven Dale Glaum … and much more!