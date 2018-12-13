Aptos Times: December 15, 2018



The Mariners’ Spectacular Season By Lori Landino • ‘Radical Kindness’ Project a Success: Twin Lakes Gathers 1M Pounds for Food Bank, Raises $100K for Fire Relief • County DA Appoints New Chief Deputy • Reopening Public Access along Beach Drive By Zach Friend • Half-Price Adoption Special: Special to Find Forever Homes for Shelter Animals Lasts Through December • Free CPR Class • Volunteer for MAH Young Writers Program • Congressman Panetta Announces Mobile Office Hours in SC for Veterans • Post Office Mail Deadlines 2018 Holiday Shipping Dates • Salvation Army Food Box • Don’t Forget To Mention the Santa Cruz SPCA When Shopping at Deluxe Foods • Walking the Dog at Night • ‘Our Community Reads’ Returns in January: Friends of Aptos Library Prepares for a Terrific Series of Events • PVUSD Offering Free Bus Driver Training Classes • County Schools Come Together: Fund Raiser to Help Paradise Students Impacted by the Camp Fire • SqCWD Invited to Submit Formal Proposal for State Grant: Funding Could Support Groundwater Replenishment and Seawater Intrusion Prevention Project • Disaster Preparedness Meetings • SC Native Earns Military Excellence By Alan Nunn, Recruit Training Command Public Affairs • Panetta Speaks about 2018 Farm Bill • Local Children’s Choir to Join the Pros • KSQD Has a New Home • Staying Safe On County Roads • Curves: Keeping Strong & Healthy • Blood Orange Port Marmalade • Holiday Activities for Families … and much more!