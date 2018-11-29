Aptos Times: December 1, 2018



I Can’t Fully Repay Them – But I’ll Try: 16-Year-Old Cancer Patient Raises $5K for Jacob’s Heart • Holiday Food Drive: Second Harvest Food Bank Makes Your Donations Count • Think Local First for your Holidays!: Find the Best Gifts at Local, Independently Owned Businesses • Cough That Won’t Quit? Think Pertussis (Whooping Cough) • County Board Takes Landmark Stance Against Single-Use Plastics • Santa Cruz METRO Adds Single-Ride Tickets • Helping California Fire Victims • Get Ready for Hanukkah! • How to Donate Wisely • Santa Cruz Harbor Lighted Boat Parade • Volunteer Center’s Adopt A Family Program • 2018 Nutcracker at Cabrillo’s Crocker Theater: Agape Dance Academy’s Show is All About BLESSINGS! • The Little Heroes: Joshua Rutkoff Donates to Dominican Foundation in Mother’s Memory • The Power of Shen Yun: Uplifting Energy — Experience A Truly Different Performance • LoForti Named Cannabis Licensing Manager, By Jason Hoppin • SC Ballet Theatre’s ‘The Nutcracker’: Featuring A Live Orchestra at the Civic Auditorium in Santa Cruz, by Betty Sanchez • Free Sandbags at Aptos/La Selva Fire House • Make a Difference in Your Community!: Aptos Adopt-A-Family • K&D Landscape Wins Big • ‘Winter Retrospective’: Pacific Voices Celebrates 25 Years with its December Concerts, By Dr. Sean Boulware, Director • Blanca Moreno to Close Rio Del Mar Mexican Cuisine: Thirty Years of Family Ownership Comes to an End, By Noel Smith • Supreme Court Victory for Edward Poitevent, Property Rights … and much more!