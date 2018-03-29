Aptos Times: April 1, 2018



Move for Mar Vista! • 2018 Cabrillo Stage Lineup • National Agriculture Spring Luncheon • CASA Featured Advocate: Mette Rubin • Santa Cruz County Bank Announces 50th Exhibition • Come and Touch-A-Truck! • Disaster Relief for Puerto Rico by Julianne Rice and Sophia Falco • $500,000 for Central Coast Combatting Homelessness and Hunger • Aptos Village Measure J Housing Opportunities • Gun Buyback Event • Pajaro Valley Chamber Mixer and Ag Appreciation • 2018-19 Activity Guide Now Available • Aptos Village is Taking Shape by Noel Smith • New Aptos Mural almost Completed • Thornton Wilder’s beloved classic Our Town • Kid’s Day Returns to Downtown Santa Cruz • Capitola Library Closing May 1 • 11th Annual MUSIC IN MAY • Fifth Annual Tom Lehrer Tribute on April 7 • San Benito County Arts Council Presents the 2018 Open Studios Art Tour • 34th Annual Mother’s Day Run/Walk for Shelter • CASA Welcomes Newest Advocates for Children in Foster Care • Lichen Oaks Adaptive Riding Center • Timothy Schmal Appointed to the Santa Cruz Superior Court • Prepare Your Child and Yourself for Camp! • Aptos High School Scoreboard • Big O Tires of Santa Cruz by Edita McQuary … and much more!