Aptos High Sports Hall of Fame Dinner

One of the world’s pioneer skateboarders, an all-America volleyball player, and one of Aptos High’s most successful player-coaches head the list of honorees for the Aptos High Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Along with one of the most dedicated Mariners of all time, the group will be celebrated together along with five other newly elected Hall of Fame Mariners during the special ceremonies and awards banquet Saturday, April 29 at Seascape Golf Club. The Hall of Fame event begins with Social Hour at 4 p.m., with dinner and the program beginning at 5 p.m.

Simply called “The Legend,” Judi Oyama (Class of 1977) has contributed so much to the sport of skateboarding that her downhill helmet in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. A world champion multiple times in a variety of disciplines, Oyama was so good as a teenager that Aptos High developed a PE Class for her to train in the parking lot and earn high school credits, as did Cabrillo College. At age 57, she is still ranked No. 7 in the world.

Tracy Mitchell (Class of 1980) not only excelled as an all-American high school volleyball player, she developed into one of the all-time best beach volleyball players in the state. While at Aptos High, the league volleyball MVP was a gymnast and basketball player as well. She went on to become an all-conference player at Cabrillo College and played at nationally ranked San Jose State.

As the No. 1 tennis player at Aptos High, Mike Schiro (Class of 1991) was a league singles champion and the Mariners ended a six-year league drought as league champs. As the Mariners’ tennis coach, Schiro’s teams won eight league championships from 1999-2008 and went unbeaten in league play for close to six straight seasons. Schiro was selected the CCS Honor Coach for Boys Tennis in 2005.

A special inductee this year is Steve Bunner (Class of 1980) as an Honorary Member. Bunner was not only was a standout athlete at Aptos High, but has also been a dedicated coach, volunteer, fundraiser, historian and avid supporter since he was the ball boy for the football team at age 7. Bunner earned six varsity letters, competing in football, basketball and baseball. An award-winning television news broadcaster and producer, Bunner is a founding member of the Aptos High Sports Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2017 features some of Aptos High’s best competitors in golf, football, baseball, volleyball, and distance running:

KC Fox (2005), all-league, SCCAL MVP, all-CCS volleyball player; Sentinel Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2005; played at the University of Portland; accomplished AAA beach volleyball player.

Casey Nevitt (2003), earned nine varsity letters, in cross country, track and basketball; league champion, CCS runner-up and 6th in state cross country; competed at state track meet in 1600; medaled at CCS in 1600 and 3200; ran for Stanford University; won the 2013 Tucson Marathon.

Kelly Stratton (1990), all-league and all-county in basketball and baseball; scored more than 1,000 points; went on to become all-NorCal selection at West Valley College; played at University of Utah and was drafted by Texas Rangers, playing one year of pro baseball before retiring.

Bobby Powers (2000), two-time league golf champion, NorCal golf champion and CCS record-holder with low round of 65; played at San Jose State; now serves as teaching pro at Spring Hills Golf Course, where he holds the course record of 63.

Bryan Van Meter (2004), quarterback led Aptos to its first CCS championship; all-league and all-CCS in football; CCS Scholar Athlete of the Year (2004); went on to play at the University of California for four years.

