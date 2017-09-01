Aptos Small Businesses Being Forced to Move

Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center Is Giving Only 4-6 Weeks To Vacate

By Noel Smith

Several of the few remaining small businesses left in the Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center are being forced to move out or close by the center’s owner, Terramar Retail Centers (TRC) headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

These businesses include Erik’s DeliCafe, Baskin-Robbins, Showtime Pizza, Le Chef Kitchenware ‘n More and Sofia’s Taqueria.

The official notification is just now reaching these businesses at the east end of the Shopping Center. Robert Cordova, owner of Sofia’s Taqueria, said he knows the notice is coming but has not received it as yet.

So far TRC does not seem to be offering any help in finding another location to them or providing other alternatives to closing the business. Also TRC does not seem to be offering a way for these firms to return to Rancho Del Mar Shopping Center at a later date after the construction is completed.

The reason for having these businesses move out seems to be rebuilding and renovating the areas where they are now located.

The building that houses Sofia’s Taqueria and the now-closed Aptos Movie Theater will be rebuilt for ACE Hardware to move into.

The building on the east side of RITE AID where Erik’s DeliCafe, Baskin-Robbins, Showtime Pizza and Le Chef Kitchenware ‘n More are located is to be renovated and brought up to the latest building codes by replacing wiring, plumbing, the roof and strengthening the structure of the building.

Eventually all of the Shopping Center is to be renovated.

At press time we have not heard from TRC as to their plans and how they will be treating or helping these small businesses.