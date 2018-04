Aptos Schools Scoreboard: Mid-April 2018

Aptos High School

Baseball

Aptos Season Record: (6-3, SCCAL 2-1)

Coach: Jason Biancardi

(No games due to Spring Break)

Softball

Aptos Season Record: (4-5, SCCAL 2-0)

Coach: Phil Rojas Jr.

Aptos13 – Harbor 1 (Apr 10, H*)

Boys Volleyball

Aptos Season Record: (11-2, SCCAL 6-1)

Coach: Jacob Landel

Aptos def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Mar 30, A*)

Aptos def Soquel (25-20, 25-19, 25-11) (Mar 28, H*)

Aptos Scoring: Jordan Notari 13 Kills, 10 Digs; Kacey Losik 11 Kills, 5 Digs, 20 Assists, Blocks; Noah Eitzen 6 Kills, 5 Blocks; Christian Segura 11 Digs; Michael Spinelli 17 Assists

Boys Golf

Aptos Season Record: (8-1, SCCAL 7-0)

Coach: Jamie Townsend

Aptos 201 – Soquel 281 (Mar 29, Seascape GC*)

Aptos Scoring: Nick Gavasse 37 (M); Cole DeFrancesco 39; Johnny Staka 40; Adam MacDonald 42; Noah Clarke 46 (NS); Jacob Holmes 46 (NS).

Aptos 185 – Santa Cruz 242 – Harbor 206 (Apr 10, DeLaveaga 9H Par 34)

Aptos Scoring: Cole DeFrancesco 35 (M); Johnny Staka 35 (M); Nick Gavasse 38; Adam MacDonald 38; Jake Lanagan 39 (NS); Max Stobaugh 40 (NS).

Swimming

Aptos Boys Season Record: (4-1)

Coach: Jim Triplett

Aptos 116 – Harbor 14 (Mar 29, A*)

Aptos 105 – St Francis 46 (Mar 23, H*)

Aptos Girls Season Record: (4-1)

Coach: Jim Triplett

Aptos 115 – Harbor 44 (Mar 29, A*)

Aptos 143 – St Francis 50 (Mar 23, H*)

(* = League Game)

Aptos Jr. High

Boys Golf

Coach: Brent Welsh (PGA Professional)

Aptos 145 – New Brighton 176 (Apr 9, Seascape–6H Par 24)

Aptos Score: Cody Gavasse 29 (M); Joey Mackle 37; Shane Garvey 39; Kevin Hamlyn 40; Patrick Mackle 43 (NS); Aiden Farmer 43 (NS)

CCAL Middle School Golf Schedule for April

Apr 18 Aptos vs. Baymonte/SV (Seascape)

Apr 23 Aptos vs. Branciforte (Casserly)

Apr 25 Aptos vs. Mission Hill (Seascape)

Apr 30 Aptos vs. Good Shepherd (V. Gardens)