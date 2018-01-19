By Jason Hoppin Communications Manager County of Santa Cruz

Greetings Aptos neighbors, we wanted to give you a brief update on various roadwork in the Aptos Village area. Thanks for putting up with the mess, we know it’s been trying for many. Fortunately, we’re only a few weeks away from completion (as long as the weather stays agreeable).

First, an update on Trout Gulch and Soquel Drive. We are definitely in the homestretch, with the final paving and grinding operations having begun Tuesday. That will take care of the bump on Trout Gulch by the train tracks, and should be done later this week or early next, depending on how much rain we get.

You will see more activity during this week and should expect delays, but we will not need to close the road. Once paving is done, the contractor will begin finishing utilities, installing traffic detection loops and striping. (One note — one corner at Valencia Street by the dentist’s office will remain uncompleted briefly until PG&E completes some work. It won’t impact the Trout Gulch/Soquel intersection).

At Soquel Drive near the trestle, we should have that road back up to grade by the January 8 with AT&T set to do some major utility restoration work the following week. PG&E is set to come through on January 15 to restore their lines, followed by our contractor coming back in to complete paving and striping. We expect to have that temporary signal out of there and return to two-way traffic by January 26, which is good news for many of you. Around that time, we’ll turn on the lights back at Soquel and Trout Gulch.

Some of you may have already received this information, but the work at Valencia Road is nearing completion as well. We’re about to begin removing the temporary bridge and begin shifting people onto a one-lane bypass road while we complete the project.

Traffic on the bypass will travel in both directions, but be controlled by a temporary signal (much like we have at the current project at Soquel Drive). That will stay in place until the road is completed, likely in the first few days of February.

We are aware of the possibility of backups during school drop-off and pickup at Valencia Elementary, and are posting flaggers at the site during those hours to assure things run as smoothly as possible. Unfortunately, the bypass road is too narrow to allow pedestrian traffic. Once again, delays are a possibility so plan your trip accordingly.

Thanks again for your patience. The good news is … it’s almost over. We look forward to being out of your way once again.