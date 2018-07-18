Header

Aptos Majors Wins District 39

By See Below on July 18, 2018

12/11-year-old All Star Team • Manager: JJ Hamlyn • Coaches: Alex Byers, Mark Garvey, Tom Smith • First row: Edward Peters, Blake Byers, Cody Gavasse, Bryce Brogan, Ryan Smith, Lukey Garvey • Second row: Coach: Tom Smith, Wyatt Wolsfeld, Lawrence Ingram, Matt Hood, Caden Prichard, Jordi Martinez, Chris Perdaris, Kevin Hamlyn, Manager: JJ Hamlyn • Not Shown: Corbin Giesen

Aptos 11-12 All-Star team scored four runs in the bottom of the 6th, capped by leadoff hitter Edward Peters’ bases-loaded, walk-off double to win the D-39 title, beating Capitola-Soquel 5-4 and advancing undefeated to the Section 5 Tournament.

In the sixth Aptos’ Kevin Hamlyn had a leadoff walk, then Jordi Prichard and Ryan Smith drew one-out walks to load the bases. Another walk to Blake Byers tied the game. Then it was Peters against CJ Claydon, the third Cap/Soq pitcher used in the inning.

On a 1-0 count, Peters connected on fastball, sending it down the right-field line into the corner. Aptos’ base runners were then off to the races, with Byers score ending the game.

Capitola-Soquel witnessed lighting striking twice. On July 2, the teams met in the first round of the double-elimination Final Four play. Capitola-Soquel was leading 7-2 before Aptos had another sixth-inning rally. Aptos sent 10 batters to the plate for six runs and an 8-7 win.

District 39 Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comUpdate: Aptos struggled in Second 5, losing in the opening game Saturday, July 14, to Santa Clara Westside, then were eliminated by Hollister on Sunday.

