Aptos Majors Wins District 39

Aptos 11-12 All-Star team scored four runs in the bottom of the 6th, capped by leadoff hitter Edward Peters’ bases-loaded, walk-off double to win the D-39 title, beating Capitola-Soquel 5-4 and advancing undefeated to the Section 5 Tournament.

In the sixth Aptos’ Kevin Hamlyn had a leadoff walk, then Jordi Prichard and Ryan Smith drew one-out walks to load the bases. Another walk to Blake Byers tied the game. Then it was Peters against CJ Claydon, the third Cap/Soq pitcher used in the inning.

On a 1-0 count, Peters connected on fastball, sending it down the right-field line into the corner. Aptos’ base runners were then off to the races, with Byers score ending the game.

Capitola-Soquel witnessed lighting striking twice. On July 2, the teams met in the first round of the double-elimination Final Four play. Capitola-Soquel was leading 7-2 before Aptos had another sixth-inning rally. Aptos sent 10 batters to the plate for six runs and an 8-7 win.