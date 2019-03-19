Aptos Landscape and Supply

By Edita McQuary

Third generation Santa Cruzan, Erik Santee, attended local schools and graduated with a Business Administration degree from UC Santa Barbara. His family is well-known landscape and building supply company owners. As he readily admits, he was “born into the business.” He says he had the biggest sandboxes to play in of any kid he knew.

Married to a beautiful Brazilian woman, Ana, they are raising three children. Their kids are now the fourth generation and “coming up into the business,” as Erik’s dad, Rick Santee of Central Home Supply says proudly. In fact, his son Ryan, age 14, helps out on the weekends and younger brother Luke and sister Sophia also help in the family business after their homework is finished.

Erik has been running the store for 13 years and has 14 employees. He looks upon it as fun – making sure everything runs smoothly – and looks at troubling situations as challenges, not problems. To help him with this “fun,” he hired Kasey Milligan as his store manager.

Many from Antolini Rockery know Kasey, also a local family man, where he worked for a long time. He has over 29 years of experience in the landscape construction business and worked himself “from the ground up” as one of the yard guys learning to drive forklifts and loaders at Antolini’s.

Aptos Landscape Supply is located on the site of the former Cabrillo Sand & Gravel Quarry, which was in operation from 1966 to 1990. Erik installed a sign on Freedom Boulevard that represents the company logo. The massive sign is hard to miss and is sure to be a landmark.

Now that the weather has calmed down a bit it is time to spruce up your yard. Even though the drought seems like it is over, many households are redoing their yards to reflect minimal water usage. Aptos Landscape Supply carries all that you need to redo the yard to your specifications.

They carry a beautiful and varied supply of gravel, flagstone, fieldstone, boulders, wall rock, slate, interlocking pavers, brick, and many more items. Mulches, topsoil and retaining wall bricks are also available. Check out their new website www.aptoslandscapesupply.com for a complete list of what they carry.

Their large fleet of trucks can promptly deliver to anywhere in Bay Area. Want to place some large boulders throughout the landscape on your property? No problem. Aptos Landscape Supply can deliver them with a truck and forklift right to the spot where you want them!

This is a local, family owned company that prides itself on excellent customer service. Getting the right materials for the job, on time, with the lowest prices around is their standard operating practice. Aptos Landscape Supply also enjoys giving back to the community by donating to youth sports teams, schools and neighborhood gardens.

•••

Aptos Landscape Supply is located at 5035 Freedom Blvd. in Aptos. Telephone number is (831) 688-6211. Business Hours are Monday – Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.