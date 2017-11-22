Header

Aptos — La Selva Fire District News

By Michael Oppenheimer on November 22, 2017



Fire Chief Recruitment Underway

The Fire District is currently recruiting for the position of Fire Chief. To see our full recruitment package, including District overview, job description/qualifications, salary/benefits information and a tentative recruitment schedule, go to (www.aptosfire.com). Application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, December 11, 2017.

Annual Food & Toy Drives Underway 

Our 3 station locations are accepting donations of non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys for Second Harvest Food Bank and Toys for Tots.

When donating food, please make sure your food is non-perishable, and packaging is unbroken. When donating toys, please bring only new toys, no wrapping, no toys of aggression (play guns, knives, etc.) and no stuffed animals without factory-sealed plastic. Donations of cash/checks for either charity can be mailed directly to the addresses below:

  • Toys for Tots — Santa Cruz County 1961 Main Street #113, Watsonville, CA 95076
  • Second Harvest Food Bank, 800 Ohlone Parkway, Watsonville, CA 95076

District Master Plan: Public Feedback

On October 25, 2017, the District held a Special Meeting/Study Session to review and discuss the final draft of the Master Plan, as presented by Citygate, LLC. A copy of the draft Master Plan is available on our website (www.aptosfire.com), as well as a copy of the PowerPoint Presentation reviewed at this meeting.

Fire Station Locations:

  • Station 1 and District Headquarters • 831-685-6690 • 6934 Soquel Drive, Aptos.
  • Station 2 and Training Facility • 300 Bonita Drive, Aptos.
  • Station 3 • 312 Estrella Drive, La Selva Beach

