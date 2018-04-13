The Aptos/La Selva Fire Protection District Board of Directors announced their selection of Aaron Lowe as the District’s new Fire Chief.

After a thorough five-month nationwide recruitment and selection process, Chief Lowe was selected from a field of 31 applicants.

As a 24-year veteran of the fire service, Chief Lowe has worked in all operational ranks, from firefighter up to Interim Fire Chief for the City of Chico, California. He has also served as a member of U. S. Forest Service’s Incident Management Teams for the past 13 years. Chief Lowe has had extensive experience managing multiple divisions within the fire service, including Operations, Training, Community Risk Reduction, and the City of Chico’s Emergency Management/Disaster Preparedness program.

With an Associate Degree in Fire Service Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Administration, Chief Lowe comes well prepared to lead the District into the future. His experience serving as an active member in State and National emergency management associations as well as involvement with several community non-profit organizations makes him very well suited to serve and protect the citizens and visitors of the Aptos/La Selva Fire Protection District.

“We are excited to welcome Aaron to the Aptos/La Selva family,” said Board President Joe Foster. “In addition to his wealth of experience, it was Aaron’s enthusiasm for the position and his desire to be a part of the community that shined through during the selection process.”

Chief Lowe is married to his wife of seventeen years, and is the proud father of two sons.