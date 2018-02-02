Header

Aptos/La Selva FD and Central FD Fire Inspector Recruitment

By Michael Oppenheimer on February 2, 2018

Fire Inspector Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comAptos/La Selva FD and Central FD are conducting a joint recruitment/promotional opportunity for the position of Fire Inspector. The Aptos/La Selva Fire Protection District is the host agency for this joint recruitment. The District is accepting applications on behalf of both agencies from individuals who meet the requirements of the position.

The deadline to apply is no later than 1700 Hrs. (5 PM) on Friday, February 2. Postmarks, emailed or faxed copies will not be accepted. For more information, including application materials and detailed job description, visit the Career Planning page of our website at: http://aptosfire.com/Default.aspx?tabid=123

