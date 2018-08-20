Aptos/La Selva – Central Fire Town Hall Meeting

by Administrative Assistant Sarah Melton, Aptos-La Selva Fire Protection

To Our Valued Community Members:

Since 1971 several reports have been compiled looking at how the Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County and the Aptos/La Selva Fire District could work more efficiently together through either a joint-powers authority (JPA), or consolidating the districts into one agency. In July 2017, the Board of Directors from both the Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County and the Aptos/La Selva Fire District opened discussion of these options, and what they would entail.

Partnering with the Santa Cruz County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO), a request for proposal was distributed to consultants specializing in this type of evaluation. During the month of July (2017) an ad-hoc committee was established, consisting of two Board of Directors from each Fire District; both Fire Chief’s; three representatives from Santa Cruz LAFCO, and the LAFCO Executive Officer; representatives from each District’s Chief Officers; and representatives from each District’s labor groups.

The ad-hoc committee came to consensus in September, 2017 selecting Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) to spearhead the project. Over the next 8 months, the consultants worked with all three entities in preparing their report. Interviews were conducted with the management, staff, line personnel, local government officials, and community members of both Districts.

We are very pleased to be able to present ESCI’s Final Report to you on Monday, August 27th, 2018 at 6:00pm at a Town Hall Meeting to be held at the Samper Recital Hall at Cabrillo College (campus map enclosed). Please join your Fire Chiefs, our Boards of Directors, the LAFCO Commissioners, staff, and your firefighters, as the consultants present their findings and recommendations. Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact either Chief Hall or Chief Lowe. We look forward to seeing you there.