Aptos Keyboard Series: Halida Dinova

Sunday, August 19 • 3 p. m. • Episcopal Church of Saint John the Baptist • 125 Canterbury Dr

The Aptos Keyboard Series proudly presents the Tartar born Russian pianist Halida Dinova. She studied at the St. Petersburg Rimsky-Korsakov Conservatory with legendary pianist Anatol Ugorski, at the Kazan State Conservatory with Natalia Fomina (a student of Neuhaus) and Ms Dinova also studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music where she received her Artist Diploma. Ms Dinova is the prizewinner of three International Piano Competitions.

She has toured and performed with the finest orchestras in Europe, North, Central and South America, Asia and Africa. She has also performed in the most prestigious venues in London, Berlin, New York and St. Petersburg.

Ms Dinova will perform works by Schubert, Chopin, Liszt and Scriabin. Her solo Scriabin Album released in 1998 on DOREMI Canada earned her the reputation of “A Scriabinist destined to lead all others. Her breathtaking recital was the finest I’ve heard in more than 30 years” J. B. Young, American Record Guide.

Her new solo album Music That Tells Stories released in 2012 received excellent reviews from In Music and Vision and Cleveland Classical will be available following the concert. Ms Dinova has been a Steinway Artist since 1998 and is on the roster of pianists supported by Steinway Trust UK.

The Aptos Keyboard Series at Saint John’s proudly presents its Summer/Fall 2018 Concert Series. Ticket information: 831-685-9169, Artistic Director Josef Sekon.

Tickets: $25, available at the door.

