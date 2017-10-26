The Friends of the Aptos Library is rolling out a new program called, “Our Community Reads.” The idea behind “OCR” is to foster community unity by creating a “shared experience” revolving around a SINGLE book. We hope to engage the entire community, including students at all levels. The book will be announced December 1.

The book for “Our Community Reads” was selected by over 40 members of the community, including civil servants, educators, and business owners. They voted from a choice of five candidate books which were chosen by the Friends of the Aptos Library steering committee: The Map that Changed the World, by Simon Winchester; Half Earth, by Edward O. Wilson; The Boys in the Boat, by Daniel James Brown; Born a Crime, by Trevor Noah; and The Radium Girls, by Kate Moore.

Soon, one book will be revealed as the “chosen” book, we are encouraging all readers to get involved!

The winning book will be announced (TA DA!)… On December 1.

During the months of February-March there will be a series of community events designed to highlight various themes from the book. We plan to have speakers and/or an author visit, films, art, music perhaps a competition of some sort, discussion groups, and plenty more.

We want to involve all members of the community from Aptos High, Cabrillo, Families, etc. The program will highlight the library, bookstores, and the joy of reading! The Friends’ of the Aptos Library intend to make this an annual event.

For information on how you can become involved in the planning and rollout of this program, please contact Denise Ward at friendsoftheaptoslibrary@fscpl.org.

Find out more about this and other projects of the Friends of the Aptos Library on their website: www.friendsofaptoslibrary.org