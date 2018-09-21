The Office of the Superintendent of Pajaro Valley Unified School District interviewed six students representing four schools for the Student Trustee position. The interview team was inspired by the commitment and involvement of student candidates. PVUSD is excited to introduce Ms. Rosalie Jennifer Jimenez of Aptos High School as Student Trustee for the 2018-19 school year.

At the meeting of September 12, 2018, President of the Board, Leslie DeRose, will introduce and administer the symbolic oath of office to Ms. Rosalie Jimenez. “Ms. Jimenez will bring high school students’ collective voice to our board meetings as she will collaborate with students at each site throughout the year.

Having student participation at meetings is a project that the Board has been working on for several years and it is rewarding to see our students engaged in board governance,” stated President DeRose.

Student voices are important and the Board is pleased to have committed students at every one of its high schools who actively participate in school government. PVUSD is pleased to welcome Ms. Jimenez the Board of Trustees.