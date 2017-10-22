Aptos High Theater Presents Pride and Prejudice

The Aptos High School’s Theater Department brings to life Jane Austen’s classic tale Pride and Prejudice, playing at the school’s Performing Arts Center.

The classic show takes place in England’s Regency period, and follows the five sisters of the Bennet family as they try to marry into wealth.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Bennet (Quinn Youngs, Sr.) is the most stubborn and bookish

Jane (Maya Woods, Jr.) as the oldest and most widely admired sister

Mary (Ava Totah, Sr.) is the most introverted of the sisters

Lydia, the most excitable and flirtatious sister is Sara Pedro (Sr.)

Finally, Kitty Bennet is played by Samantha Smith, (Sr.) and Parise Zeleny, (So.)

Through the course of the play, the girls are spurred on by their mother, Mrs. Bennet (Grace Loehrke, Sr.) to all search for rich husbands while their father, Mr. Bennet (Will Bortin, Sr.) encourages them to search for love instead.

The list of bachelors includes:

Proud and wealthy Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy (Ethan Abelar, Sr.)

Kind and loving Charles Bingley (Calvin Nigh, So.)

Enthusiastic yet irritating Mr. William Collins (Joshua Mitchener, Sr.)

Suave and chivalrous Mr. George Wickham (Nico Vinuela, Jr.).

The play Pride and Prejudice features a cast of approximately 30 students, and a production crew of 10.

Pride and Prejudice is being held in the Performing Arts Center of Aptos High School. Remaining shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday Oct. 26, 27, and 28. The shows start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30.

Tickets are $8 for students, $10 for adults, and $6 for children 12 and under and for seniors.