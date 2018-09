Aptos High School Scoreboard: September 2018

Football

Aptos Season Record (3-0, League 0-0)

Coach: Randy Blankenship

Aptos 35 – Monte Vista 0 (Sep 7, H)

Aptos 56 – Aragon (S.Mateo) 21 (Aug 31, A)

Aptos 54 – Templeton 6 (Aug 24, A)

Girls Volleyball

Aptos Season Record: (2-1, League 0-0)

Coach: Lake Merchen

Aptos def Monte Vista Christian (3-0) (25-16, 25-19, 25-22) (Sep 6, A)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 10 Kills; N. Ackerman 8 Kills; Peyton Dueck 7 Kills; Gabby Giuffre 4 Kills; Chloe Manor 1 Kill; Rylee Mennie 1 Kill

San Benito (Hollister) def Aptos (3-1) (Sep 4, A)

Aptos def Carmel (3-1) (Aug 30, H)

Water Polo

Aptos Girls Season Record: (League 1-0)

Coach: Mark Knapp

Aptos 8 – Santa Cruz 2 (Sep 10, Hm)

Aptos High used a stifling defense to defeat Santa Cruz High, 8-2. Goalie Bella Stephens collected 8 saves while Kristin Malone scored 4 goals to lead the Mariners to the win in their season opener. Highlights: • Bella Stephens – 8 saves • Kristin Malone – 4 goals • Kelly Taylor – 2 goals

Aptos Boys Season Record: (League 0-1)

Coach: Cody Gilbert

Santa Cruz 13 – Aptos 3 (Sep 10, Hm)

Girls Varsity Tennis

Aptos Season Record (2-1)

Coach: Linda Hitchcock

Aptos def San Benito (Hollister) (4-3) (Sep 6, A)

Carmel def Aptos (4-3) (Aug 29, Hm)

Aptos def St Francis (6-1) (Aug 23, Hm)