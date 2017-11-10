Aptos High School Scoreboard: November 1, 2017

Football

Season Record (6-2, League 5-0)

Coach: Randy Blankenship

Aptos 49 – MVCS 28 (Oct 27, A*)

Aptos Stats: 1st Downs 19; Rushing Yds 475, Atts 41; Passing Yds 80, Comp-Atts- Int 3-6-1; Penalties-Yds, 6-62

Rushing: Marco Reyes 15 carries for 292 yds 4 TDs; Josh Powell 13 carries for 146 yds; Will Murphy 4 carries for 40 yds 1 TD; Desmond Mendoza 1 carry for 17 yds

Passing: Hunter Matys 1-2 for 44 yds 1TD; Reyes 1-1 for 23 yds; Angel Aparicio1-3 for 13 yds

Receiving: Blake Wheeler 2 for 67 yds, 1 TD; Shane Modena 1 for 13 yds

Aptos 35 – Hollister 12 (Oct 20, A*)

Girls Volleyball

Season Record: (12-7, League 12-2)

Coach: Ashley Tennant

~~ SCCAL League Co-Champions ~~

Aptos def Scotts Valley 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9) (Oct 26, H*)

Aptos def Mt. Madonna 3-1 (25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21) (Oct 24, A*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 18 Kills 13 Digs, 23 Aces; Sierra Martin 9 Kills; Abby Saxton 7 Kills 2 Blocks;

Aptos def SLV 3-0 (Oct 19, A*)

Aptos def Harbor 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-15) (Oct 17, Hm*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 10 Kills; Braelynn Westjohn 4 Kills; Abby Saxton 4 Kills; Chloe Manor 15 Assists

Aptos def Soquel 3-2 (25-18, 19-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13) (Oct 12, H*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 16 Kills, 13 Digs; Abby Saxton 8 Kills, 2 Blocks; Maddie Smith 7 Kills; Dani Hewitt 17 Assists, 12 Digs; Dana Foley 4 Aces; Chloe Manor 16 Assists; Peyton Dueck 18 Digs

Water Polo

Girls Season Record: (16-6, League 10-2)

Coach: Mark Knapp

Gabilan Postseason Tournament

Soquel 15 – Aptos 7 (Oct 28, H)

Soquel wins, 15 – 7, over Aptos for the MBL-G Division championship. Both teams automatically qualify for the CCS playoff. CCS opponent, date and time to be determined at the CCS seeding meeting.

Aptos 6 – Christopher 2 (Oct 26, A)

Mariners beat Christopher 6-2 and will play in the MBL-G Div girls water polo championship game against Soquel. Kristine Malone scored three goals, two assists, and six steals

•••

Soquel 19 – Aptos 2 (Oct 19, A*)

The Aptos Mariners suffered a convincing defeat to the Soquel Knights, 19 -2. Highlights for the Mariners were Skylar Poulos’s two goals.

Boys Season Record: (5-14, League 2-10)

Coach: Cody Gilbert

Soquel 11 – Aptos 4 (Oct 19, H*)

Girls Golf

Aptos Season Record: (6-0)

Coach: Bill Tsudama

~~ SCCAL League Champions ~~

SCCAL Girls Golf League Finals

DeLaveaga Golf Course 18 holes • Par 70, 5099 yards • Oct. 24

Aptos Stats: 1) Amanda Fort 80; 6) Megan Eldredge 104; 8) Italia Riccabona 108; 9) Sam Castaneda 113; 11) Gianna Marinshaw 116

Aptos Def Scotts Valley 128-142 (Oct 19)

DeLaveaga Golf Club: 6 holes, par 23, 1597y

Aptos Scores: Megan Eldredge – 28; Amanda Fort – 29; Gianna Marinshaw – 35; Italia Riccabona – 36

Aptos def SLV 129-172 (Oct 17)

DeLaveaga Golf Course: 6 holes, par 23, 1597y

Aptos Scores: Amanda Fort – 27 (Medalist); Megan Eldredge – 31; Sam Castaneda – 34; Gianna Marinshaw – 37

Girls Tennis

Aptos Season Record (14-0)

Coach: Linda Hitchcock

~~ SCCAL League Champions ~~

Aptos def Soquel (6-1) (Oct 26, H*)

Aptos def Santa Cruz (4-3) (Oct 19, A*)

*League Match