Aptos High School Scoreboard: Mid-October 2018

Football

Aptos Season Record (7-0, League 4-0)

Coach: Randy Blankenship

Aptos 49 – Gilroy 0 (Oct 12, H*)

Aptos Stats : Hunter Mays 1 TD; Marcos Reyes 2 TDs; Juziah Rivero 1 TD; Vaughen Holland 2 TDs; Christian Mendoza 1 TD

Aptos 48 – Everett Alvarez 14 (Oct 5, A*)

Aptos Stats: Josh Powell 2 TDs; Marcos Reyes 2 TDs; Andres Manning 1 TD; Silvano Lopez 1 TD; Vaughen Holland 1 TD

Aptos 47 – Seaside 6 (Sep 28, H*)

Aptos Stats: Marcos Reyes 3 TDs; Bubba Galardo 1 TD; Josh Powell 1 TD; Juziah Rivero 1 TD; Silvano Lopez 1 TD

Girls Volleyball

Aptos Season Record: (15-6, League 6-2)

Coach: Lake Merchen

Aptos def Harbor 3-2 (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 21-25, 15-9) (Oct 11, A*)

Soquel def Aptos 3-2 (14-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 15-10) (Oct 9, A*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 21 Kills, 11 Digs, 2 Aces; Peyton Dueck 18 Kills; Chloe Manor 2 Kills, 6 Digs, 47 Assists

Aptos def Santa Cruz 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-20) (Oct 2, A*)

Aptos Stats: Jillian Rodriguez 15 Kills, 9 Digs, 7 Aces; Peyton Dueck 10 Kills, 15 Digs; Gabby Giuffre 8 Kills; Chloe Manor 2 Kills, 6 Digs, 28 Assists

Aptos def Scotts Valley 3-0 (Sep 27, H*)

Aptos def Mt. Madonna 3-1 (Sep 25, A*)

Water Polo

Aptos Girls Season Record: (13-4, PCAL Gabilan Division 8-2)

Coach: Mark Knapp

Aptos def SLV 18-5 (Oct 16 19, H*)

The Mariners celebrated Senior Night with an 18-5 win.

Mariner Highlights: Reina Garcia: 4 goals, 2 steals; Kristin Malone: 4 goals, 5 steals, 2 assists; Jordan Wagner: 3 goals, 3 steals, 2 assists; Kelly Taylor: 4 goals, 1 assist.

Aptos def Salinas 11-4 (Oct 11, H*)

After spotting Salinas HS a 3-0 lead in the first period, the Mariners rebounded with a stingy defense, overcoming the Cowboys with an 11-4 win.

Mariner Highlights: Kristen Malone: 6 goals, 2 assists, 5 steals; Jordan Wagner: 3 goals, 2 assists, 5 steals; Jesse Chamberlain: 1 goal, 1 assist, 2 steals; Harlow Sairs: 6 saves

Aptos def Santa Cruz 11-6 (Oct 4, A*)

The Mariners scored a strong 11-6 win over the Santa Cruz Cardinals.

Mariner Highlights: Kelly Taylor: 5 goals, 1 steal; Jordan Wagner: 2 goals, 5 steals, 2 assists; Jesse Chamberlain: 2 goals, 1 steal, 1 assist; Kristen Malone: 1 goal, 5 steals, 3 assists

Aptos def Carmel 18-3 (Sep 26, H*)

The Mariners completed 13 games in the past 17 days, winning 10 of them.

Mariner Highlights: Kelly Taylor: 6 goals – 2 assists – 2 steals; Kristen Malone: 4 goals – 4 assists – 7 steals; Jesse Chamberlain: 3 goals – 1 assist – 2 steals

Aptos Boys Season Record: (2-10, PCAL Gabilan Division 2-8)

Coach: Cody Gilbert

R.L. Stevenson (P. Beach) def Aptos 6-5 (Oct 16, H*)

Aptos def Salinas 12-0 (Oct 11, H*)

Soquel def Aptos 18-4 (Oct 9, H*)

Santa Cruz def Aptos 9-5 (Oct 4, A*)

Carmel def Aptos 9-6 (Sep 26, H*)

Christopher def Aptos 11-9 (Sep 24, H*)

Girls Golf

Aptos Season Record: (2-3)

Coach: Matthew Anderson

Seascape def Aptos 154-180 (Oct 4, H*)

Aptos def Harbor 151-156 (Oct 2, A*)

Scotts Valley def Aptos 155-179 (Sep 27, H*)

Aptos def SLV 180-198 (Sep 25, H*)

Santa Cruz def Aptos (Sep 18, A*)

Girls Tennis

Aptos Season Record (5-7, League 3-5)

Coach: Linda Hitchcock

Soquel def Aptos 5-2 (Oct 11, H*)

Scotts Valley def Aptos 6-1 (Oct 9, A*)

Aptos def Harbor 7-0 (Oct, 4, A*)

Santa Cruz def Aptos 6-1 (Oct 2, A*)

Aptos def SLV 7-0 (Sep 27, H*)